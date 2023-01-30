Snow mountains Photo Credit: Markus Novak (iStock).

According to a report from Mountain Gazette's Mike Rogge, professional skier Kyle Smaine, 31, was killed in an avalanche on Sunday afternoon, Japan local time. Smaine was reportedly on a marketing trip for Ikon Pass and Nagano Tourism at the time, though Smaine and others were not filming for the project when the fatal slide occurred.

Further reporting about the tragic incident from AP News states that an unidentified group of five foreign skiers were involved in a backcountry avalanche on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura. Two of the five people that got hit by the slide were killed, with other media sources later identifying one of the deceased as Smaine.

A report from photographer Grant Gunderson, who was also present, recounts the events that led to the tragedy:

"They were at the bottom with a member from another group a long way away from the base of the slope transitioning to skin out. In fact, a Japanese party was doing beacon practices at that transition area the previous lap. Every one felt safe in the transition area. A second skier from the other group triggered an avalanche that stepped down into a massive avalanche (two meter deep crown) on an adjacent slope. The slope that they had now done two runs on didn’t slide."

Adam, Kyle and the other skier tried to run. Adam was buried 1.5 meters deep for 25 minutes and is unscathed. That is a miracle. The skier buried next to him died from internal injuries. Kyle was thrown 50 meters by the air blast and buried and killed."

Kyle Smaine won a gold medal in the halfpipe event at the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in 2015.

Condolences go out to those impacted by these deaths.

Michael
Michael

Avalanching continues to be a deadly sport.

