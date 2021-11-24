An amber alert has been issued for a missing female 13-year-old named Ta-Kyrah Blackman, with investigators being that Ta-Kyrah is with a 41-year-old male named Navarro Cathey, possibly in the Vail area. The detail about Vail being the possible location of the two was included in a tweet published around 4 PM.
It is believed they are in a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria that's dark blue with a spotlight on the driver's side door and tinted windows. The California license plate reads 8XMT336.
Ta-Kyrah Blackman was last seen on foot in the 300 block of N Joliet St. in Aurora. Investigators believe she may have either been abducted or enticed from her residence.
She is described as Black, 4' 9", and 150 pounds. Suspect Navarro Cathey is described as Black, 6'0", and 160 pounds.
If you seen either party or think you've seen the vehicle, call 911 or the Aurora AMBER Tipline at 303-627-5670.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.