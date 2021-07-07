According to the Arvada Police Department, a 61-year-old Colorado man is missing after going for a local bike ride with his wife on Tuesday. The man, identified as Richard Feight, is an Alzheimer patient, prompting additional cause for concern.
Feight became lost after he and his wife lost sight of each other while on the ride. He was last seen on a red Raleigh Bicycle with a last known location near Ralston Creek Trail and Simms Street in Arvada.
He is described as a white male that's 5'11" and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a gray sweatshirt, and white Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arvada Police at 720-898-6900.
An update has not been posted to the initial announcement or Arvada Police Department Facebook page as of 11:30 on Wednesday.
