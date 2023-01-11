Mule deer herd Roxburough State Park Colorado Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

Deer at Roxborough State Park. Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

 milehightraveler

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has released a two-part documentary series dubbed 'Seeing is Believing' that aims to raise awareness about the ongoing issue of chronic wasting disease. Chronic wasting disease impacts deer, elk, and moose in Colorado, always resulting in the animal's death, typically after two to three years. As of February 2020, the highly-transmissible disease was found in 33 of 54 Colorado's deer herds, 14 of 43 elk herds, and 2 of 9 moose herds.

"Even though most hunters and landowners are not "seeing" infected deer in areas with high CWD prevalence, the films demonstrate how CWD is certainly present, explaining why it is a major concern, and how stakeholder cooperation is the key to managing the disease," says the department about the video release.

The first video includes a ride along with CPW District Wildlife Manager Josh Melby as he speaks about the importance of working with private landowners when seeking to address the issue, while the second clip includes wildlife professionals speaking about what they've learned about the disease and the importance of managing it.

Both clips can be viewed below:

"Seeing is Believing" Part 1 from Colorado Parks & Wildlife on Vimeo.

Seeing is Believing PART 2 from Colorado Parks & Wildlife on Vimeo.

Raswoofer
Raswoofer

CPW is talking about following the science as well as cooperation between landowners and hunters. With the controversy of wolf reintroduction in Colorado, we might add cooperation with wolves as part of the solution to cutting back on CWD. Wolves will seek out the sick and weak deer and elk. Wolves do not contract the disease and they can spot a sick animal sooner in the stage of the disease than any human. Ranchers need to learn non lethal deterrent methods to protect their livestock. Wolf reintroduction can have a positive impact.

rastadoggie
rastadoggie

Well said. Let's make sure that these innocent, magnificent animals, who didn't ask to be relocated here, aren't persecuted by CO's flat earthers.

AngrySubaruLez
AngrySubaruLez

ranchers need to learn the 3 S's. SHoot, shovel and shutup

