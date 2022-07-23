Crews from Chaffee County Search and Rescue were deployed to Mount Yale on Thursday evening, after receiving reports that a hiker was suffering from altitude sickness.
The hiker was reportedly 13,340 feet up the route when they began experiencing symptoms.
Altitude symptoms can include fatigue, headaches, loss of appetite, nausea, and shortness of breathe.
The hiker was reportedly prepared for weather, had plenty of water and food, and had a flashlight. They also had been drinking "lots of water" throughout the hike.
The hiker was instructed to descend, and try to eat something.
"Why should they try to eat something?
Because sometimes people can drink too much water and deplete their sodium (salt). If they don't have an electrolyte drink salty lunchmeat or peanut butter can help," search and rescue officials said.
The hiker was able to safely descend on his own power.
Altitude sickness is a hazard that should be considered before adventuring at high altitudes in Colorado. It can affect anyone but individuals that live at or near sea-level, people who have had it before, people ascending quickly, and anyone with medical issues involving lungs, heart, and nervous system are at a higher risk.
Find six more things to know about altitude sickness in this OutThere Colorado guide.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Jeez.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.