As the hopeful Denver Nuggets head into a Tuesday night game 5 playoff matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Altitude Sports has announced that it will temporarily lift its local blackout, making the game available to more fans around Colorado.
Due to a dispute between Altitude Sports and major cable provider Comcast, many fans have not been able to watch Nuggets or Colorado Avalanche games on cable since 2019.
According to a report by CBS Colorado, the blackout has impacted approximately 92 percent of cable subscribers in the market.
"Under NBA broadcast guidelines, games broadcast on NBA TV, as opposed to games broadcast nationally on TNT or ESPN, are subject to blackout in the local regional broadcast area within the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Altitude Sports will waive its exclusive regional rights so that the game will be available, even on those carriers who have opted not to carry Altitude Sports," the announcement reads.
Officials from Altitude Sports also encouraged fans to contact Comcast customer service lines to demand that they carry the network. An active petition on the matter has earned nearly 50,000 signatures.
Tuesday night's game is set to tip off at 7 PM.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.