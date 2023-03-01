According to Aspen Snowmass, they're extending the ski season at Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain properties following a big season of snowfall. Operations have been extended for an extra week at each location, with Aspen Highlands now set to close on April 16 and Aspen Mountain closing on April 23.
Snowmass and Buttermilk closing dates are unchanged, April 16 and April 2, respectively.
A March 1 press release noted that the resort had already hit a 300-inch seasonal average on two mountains, also noting that March and April tend to be the two snowiest months of the season.
Find more information or purchase a lift ticket here.
