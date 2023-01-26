Map: ©2023 Google Maps.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a man was taken into custody in the Old Snowmass area on Wednesday, believed to be responsible for making a threat against a Summit County school.

The sheriff's office put all Pitkin County schools on 'secure' status on Wednesday morning after getting the tip and information that indicated the suspect may be armed. Watson Divide Road and Snowmass Creek Road were closed in order to restrict public access to the Old Snowmass area as a means of ensuring public safety.

At approximately 10:02 AM, suspect Charles Draughn was taken into custody. At last update, he was being help in the custody of the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office due to an active felony warrant out of Summit County.

Old Snowmass is an unicorporated community near Aspen, but should not be confused with Snowmass Ski Area or the Town of Snowmass Village.

