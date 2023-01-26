According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a man was taken into custody in the Old Snowmass area on Wednesday, believed to be responsible for making a threat against a Summit County school.
The sheriff's office put all Pitkin County schools on 'secure' status on Wednesday morning after getting the tip and information that indicated the suspect may be armed. Watson Divide Road and Snowmass Creek Road were closed in order to restrict public access to the Old Snowmass area as a means of ensuring public safety.
At approximately 10:02 AM, suspect Charles Draughn was taken into custody. At last update, he was being help in the custody of the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office due to an active felony warrant out of Summit County.
Old Snowmass is an unicorporated community near Aspen, but should not be confused with Snowmass Ski Area or the Town of Snowmass Village.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Probably didn't like the books in the library!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.