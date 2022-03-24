What happens to local government when the entire city council resigns together? One allegedly corrupt small city in Colorado is about to find out.
Between Monday night and Tuesday, all six members of the Florence City Council resigned, leaving the mayor as the only elected official maintaining a role. The mass resignations come amid what has been described as a growing corruption scandal, with one council member stating that the "the lack of a plan to remove the cancer that is destroying our town" was a reason behind the move.
The resignations came following a Monday night council meeting in which a citizen requested Florence Mayor Paul Villagrana's resignation.
According to a report from KRDO, alleged corruption has taken place over multiple years, involving missing taxpayer money, forced and fraudulent sick time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a sex scandal involving a former city manager.
Resignation letters from city council members reveal a worn-out group, seemingly exhausted by lack of action.
Another city council member wrote: "The stress I have endured in the last 6 months has begun to take a toll on my health and my ability to be the kind of wife and mother my family deserves. I believe that I have worked diligently to find the truth and pursue every avenue I could towards fixing what has gone so terribly wrong in the City of Florence. At this point, under the scope of my authority, I do not believe I am able to be of further assistance to the citizens."
A tiny town of 4,000 residents near Cañon City, Florence locals are likely wondering what comes next. Unfortunately, the solution to filling the six elected spots that the city needs to fill to operate remains unclear at this time.
