On Tuesday night, the Vail Town Council approved an ordinance that further prevented the controversial development of affordable housing on a parcel of land owned by Vail Resorts and located along I-70 in East Vail. The stated reason? Bighorn sheep.
According to the town council, "the [property] contains significant natural and wildlife resources, and provides critical habitat for a Colorado bighorn sheep herd."
To further complicate the matter, the town is seeking to purchase the land for use as an open space, though Vail Resorts has declined what the town has called an offer of fair market value.
The Tuesday night decision suspended all permits for activity on the property until further notice, following a vote in May to condemn the parcel.
It's likely that Vail Resorts will fight the ruling in the courtroom, but it's unlikely the decision will be reversed – if it's reversed, at all – within enough time for the original timeline of their project. Vail Resorts had hoped to construct affordable employee housing on the land that would be operational during the 2023-24 winter season.
Vail Resorts discovered they owned the land in 2016, with the land previously thought to be owned by the state. Since the discovery, the process to develop the land has been lengthy and, at times, controversial.
The lack of affordable housing continues to be a serious problem in Colorado's high country, making it very difficult on resort employees to live where they work. The housing project that has been blocked was one solution being pursued by Vail Resorts.
Some critics of the decision to block Vail's development of the land believe that the underlying reason the vote ended up how it did was a hesitancy to allow more affordable housing opportunities into the notably wealthy local community.
"The Town of Vail has not attempted to block any of the new home construction, or condemn any of the more than 100 luxury homes, in the same sheep habitat. Instead, the Town of Vail has only singled out land approved for affordable housing for condemnation," said Bill Rock, executive vice president of Vail Resorts, following the initial decision made in May.
Most of those in support of the decision believe the move is important for protecting the bighorn sheep herd and preventing further human interference with local wildlife.
What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.
(3) comments
Good luck finding people to prepare and deliver your $30 hamburger. Maybe you can train the sheep to do it.
Town council eh? Do these town councilors live in the great big luxury homes? Are there even luxury homeowners living there full time? Probably not.....
The effrontery of those serfs wanting to sleep so near The Manor.
