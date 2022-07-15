Officials from the Baca County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Friday announcing that every officer from the Springfield Police Department, including the Chief of police, have resigned.
The town and county were first made aware of the exodus on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.
"All government officials involved unanimously agreed that the people of the Town of Springfield should expect and rightfully deserve continuous access to quality law enforcement services in this time of turbulence within the Springfield Police Department," the statement read.
Officials made no comment on the cause of the mass resignation.
"We also want to make this message very clear to anyone thinking this is an opportune time to commit crimes or victimize anyone in Baca County. You are free to test that assumption at your convenience, however we will warn you, the community is fed up with it, law enforcement will be here in force, they will exhaust every resource at their disposal in finding you, the lights are always on at the Baca County Jail and we still have a few bunks available," the release said.
Wow!! Is it that bad in Baca County now? Ate the young bad guys or whatever their ages are that bad down or out there? I do not believe I have ever had the pleasure of going that far southeast! I certainly will keep you all in our prayers too! sounds like a great daytrip tp me! Jess
