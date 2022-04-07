Did you know Colorado Springs is home to more than 30 breweries? Here's a look at how they stack up on Google Reviews.
- Brass Brewing Company: 4.9 stars, 290 Google reviews
- Mash Mechanix Brewing Company: 4.9 stars, 112 Google reviews
- Red Swing Brewhouse: 4.9 stars, 66 Google reviews
- BATCH Slapped Brewery/Cidery: 4.9 stars, 43 Google reviews
- Red Leg Brewing Company: 4.8 stars, 535 Google reviews
- Local Relic: 4.8 stars, 274 Google reviews
- Lost Friend Brewing Company: 4.8 stars, 249 reviews
- Storybook Brewing: 4.7 stars; 646 Google reviews
- Goat Patch Brewing Company: 4.7 stars, 612 Google reviews
- Pikes Peak Brewing Company: 4.7 stars, 426 Google reviews
- Peaks N Pines Brewery: 4.7 stars, 375 Google reviews
- Nano 108 Brewery: 4.7 stars, 341 Google reviews
- Rocky Mountain Brewery: 4.7 stars; 298 Google reviews
- FH Beerworks: 4.7 stars, 291 Google reviews
- Smiling Toad Brewery: 4.7 stars; 261 Google reviews
- Fossil Craft Beer Company: 4.7 stars, 239 reviews
- Dueces Wild Brewery: 4.7 stars, 224 reviews
- OCC Brewing: 4.7 stars, 115 Google reviews
- Black Forest Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 441 Google reviews
- Cogstone Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 381 Google reviews
- Metric Brewing: 4.6 stars, 252 Google reviews
- Battle Mountain Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 229 Google reviews
- JAKs Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 221 Google reviews
- Bell Brothers Brewing: 4.6 stars, 52 Google reviews
- Cerberus Brewing Company: 4.5 stars, 2,042 Google reviews
- Bristol Brewing Company: 4.5 stars; 775 Google reviews
- Atrevida Beer Company: 4.5 stars, 234 Google reviews
- Colorado Mountain Brewery: 4.3 stars, 3,153 Google reviews
- Phantom Canyon Brewing Company: 4.2 stars, 1535 Google reviews
- Trinity Brewing: 4.2 stars; 869 Google reviews
- Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery: 3.9 stars, 947 Google reviews
- Whistle Pig Brewing Company: 3.8 stars; 263 Google reviews
