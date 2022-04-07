Selection of craft beers in a flight ready for tasting Photo Credit: Daria Nipot (iStock).

Did you know Colorado Springs is home to more than 30 breweries? Here's a look at how they stack up on Google Reviews.

  1. Brass Brewing Company: 4.9 stars, 290 Google reviews
  2. Mash Mechanix Brewing Company: 4.9 stars, 112 Google reviews
  3. Red Swing Brewhouse: 4.9 stars, 66 Google reviews
  4. BATCH Slapped Brewery/Cidery: 4.9 stars, 43 Google reviews
  5. Red Leg Brewing Company: 4.8 stars, 535 Google reviews
  6. Local Relic: 4.8 stars, 274 Google reviews
  7. Lost Friend Brewing Company: 4.8 stars, 249 reviews
  8. Storybook Brewing: 4.7 stars; 646 Google reviews
  9. Goat Patch Brewing Company: 4.7 stars, 612 Google reviews
  10. Pikes Peak Brewing Company: 4.7 stars, 426 Google reviews
  11. Peaks N Pines Brewery: 4.7 stars, 375 Google reviews
  12. Nano 108 Brewery: 4.7 stars, 341 Google reviews
  13. Rocky Mountain Brewery: 4.7 stars; 298 Google reviews
  14. FH Beerworks: 4.7 stars, 291 Google reviews
  15. Smiling Toad Brewery: 4.7 stars; 261 Google reviews
  16. Fossil Craft Beer Company: 4.7 stars, 239 reviews
  17. Dueces Wild Brewery: 4.7 stars, 224 reviews
  18. OCC Brewing: 4.7 stars, 115 Google reviews
  19. Black Forest Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 441 Google reviews
  20. Cogstone Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 381 Google reviews
  21. Metric Brewing: 4.6 stars, 252 Google reviews
  22. Battle Mountain Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 229 Google reviews
  23. JAKs Brewing Company: 4.6 stars, 221 Google reviews
  24. Bell Brothers Brewing: 4.6 stars, 52 Google reviews
  25. Cerberus Brewing Company: 4.5 stars, 2,042 Google reviews
  26. Bristol Brewing Company: 4.5 stars; 775 Google reviews
  27. Atrevida Beer Company: 4.5 stars, 234 Google reviews
  28. Colorado Mountain Brewery: 4.3 stars, 3,153 Google reviews
  29. Phantom Canyon Brewing Company: 4.2 stars, 1535 Google reviews
  30. Trinity Brewing: 4.2 stars; 869 Google reviews
  31. Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery: 3.9 stars, 947 Google reviews
  32. Whistle Pig Brewing Company: 3.8 stars; 263 Google reviews

