According to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), all 64 Colorado counties have been designated as 'primary natural disaster areas,' with the triggering disaster being drought.
The determination was made because all counties experienced either the third tier of drought severity or worse (D3, D4; four total tiers) or 8 weeks of drought at the second tier of severity (D2) during growing season.
One purpose of the designation is to allow the USDA to "extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans." These loans can help replace items that are essential to agricultural operations, among other expenses.
Loans are set to be based on the extent of losses, security available, and the applicant's ability to repay. The application deadline for a loan is December 8, 2022.
This follows other times where large portions of Colorado have been designated as 'primary natural disaster areas' due to drought, including a designation with an application deadline in November of 2021 that included 63 counties and another with a deadline of November 2020 that included 21 counties.
While any dryness can have an impact on the agricultural and livestock industries, drought level two (of four) is where farmers start to reduce planting and when producers sell cattle, according to the United States Drought Monitor. Fire season is also extended at this level.
With drought levels three and four, the consequences become more severe. Insect infestations, massive wildfires, and dust storms are much more likely to develop.
Currently, four percent of the state is experiencing drought levels three or four, compared to 32 percent a year ago, with 29 percent of the state in drought level two, compared to 30 percent a year ago.
With dry months ahead and Colorado currently at just 81 percent of the to-date snowpack 20-year median, conditions are likely to get worse before they get better.
Find more information about applying for a loan here.
