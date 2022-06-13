All entrances into Yellowstone National Park have been closed temporarily due to extremely hazardous conditions, which include heavy flooding and rockslides.
According to the National Park Service, no inbound visitor traffic will be allowed until "unprecedented" rainy weather conditions stabilize and damage to roads and bridges can be assessed. This applies to all incoming visitors, even those with reservations for lodging or camping.
The rainfall and subsequent damage has resulted in power outages at various locations around the park. Many roads may be closed for an extended period of time, washed out or covered in mud, with impacts likely for at least several weeks.
Access within the park has been restricted in some areas due to flooded roads.
Additional rain is in the forecast.
Those headed to Yellowstone in upcoming weeks should check the status of the park to see if the trip is even possible. Find more information here.
