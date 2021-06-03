Tumble down the rabbit hole at this Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party coming to a secret location in Denver this September.
Dubbed “the tea party to end all tea parties,” guests will get to enjoy a fully "immersive topsy-turvy cocktail adventure" in wonderland. Get ready to go mad creating two bespoke cocktails, solving riddles like Alice, painting the roses red, and devouring bites of ‘Eat Me’ cake.
Be sure to channel your inner Alice in Wonderland and get all dressed up for the wonderland-themed occasion!
Exact dates and the location of the pop-up have not yet been announced. Tickets are limited. Those interested in attending can pre-register for tickets here. You’ll get notified by email when tickets go on sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.