Police say alcohol may have contributed to an ATV accident in Colorado on Monday that killed a Denver firefighter.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a call came in shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday about two individuals critically injured in an ATV crash.
The caller, who was an off duty Denver Fire Officer, told first responders that CPR had been started on one of the victims.
A Morgan County deputy arrived at the scene of the crash and provided directions to the Wiggins Fire Department and Morgan County Ambulance Service. Due to the severity of the reported injuries, a medical helicopter was also flown out to the scene.
According to MCSO, one of victims was flown to Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. His condition is currently unknown. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office as 34-year-old Patrick John Mahan. Mahan was employed as a Denver Firefighter, according to deputies.
The deadly crash happened on Morgan County Road I and Road 7 in a field on private property, according to deputies. Mahan was reportedly the driver of the ATV.
“The Denver Fire Department is saddened by the unexpected loss of our brother Tech. Patrick Mahan, who passed away suddenly on July 10,” The department wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. “We'll cherish the memory of his smile, passion & dedication to help others. We're honored to have been a part of his life & extend our condolences to his family & friends.”
The crash remains under investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.
