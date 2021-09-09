COPPER CENTER, Alaska (AP) — A 39-year-old hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear Wednesday in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in southeastern Alaska, park officials said.
Jason Long from Eagle River, Alaska was alone when a mother bear with two cubs attacked him near the Chisana River, officials said in a statement Wednesday. He activated a distress signal, which triggered an Air National Guard rescue response with the National Park Service.
Long was taken to a nearby hospital where he was transferred to multiple facilities, officials said. He was last taken to the Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage where his condition was stable.
Park officials said there are no plans to locate the mother bear involved because of the defensive nature of the attack. Officials warn female bears with cubs are naturally more defensive and encouraged hunters to be aware of bears when camping, hiking or hunting.
(1) comment
So, he was nearly killed... while he was out looking for something to kill. No sympathy here.
