The National Weather Service has activated an 'air quality alert' in the area of Garfield, Mesa, and Delta counties, including towns of Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Grand Junction, and Delta.
The alert has been activated due to wildfire smoke in the area, particularly in valley areas. While smoke is expected to decrease throughout the day, activity from the Pack Creek Wildfire in Utah is expected to send smoke into the area later on Friday afternoon and into the evening.
The alert is currently set to expire at 9 AM on Saturday, though this is subject to extension – especially considering how unpredictable wildfires can be.
Residents are advised to stay indoors if they notice smoke getting thick in their area. Those especially at risk include people will heart conditions, respiratory illnesses, the elderly, and the very young. Residents are able to tell that smoke has reached unhealthy levels when visibility drops below 5 miles.
As of 2:15 PM on Friday, air quality in the Grand Junction area was in the 80s on the air quality index scale, which is moderate.
