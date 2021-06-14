A national park in southwestern Colorado has temporarily banned dog walking in some areas due to potentially aggressive deer protecting their fawns.
While dogs are typically welcomed along some trails, roads, campgrounds, and overlooks at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, they may not be carried or walked within some areas this summer, specifically in the South Rim Campground area and Rim Rock Trail. Dogs are still able to use South Rim campsites, but can not be walked within the campground.
The annual dog walking closure is set to last several weeks, from June 1 through August 15.
Over the last few years, female deer have acted aggressively toward park visitors walking dogs, resulting in the ban. Past attacks have resulted in "several deer being euthanized and a visitor almost getting mauled to death," according to park officials.
Similar to female moose and elk, deer perceive dogs as a threat to their newborn fawns.
There are two entrances to access Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. The South Rim is the main entrance, which is located near Montrose, with the Visitor Center. The North Rim is located about 11 miles southwest of Crawford.
For more information about Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, please visit nps.gov/blca.
Editor's Note: Parkgoers should abide by these closures and follow the core principles of Leave No Trace practices while visiting the park.
This is the home and natural habitat of deer. They have few defenses against a dog chasing their babies. It is right to respect their safety. Dogs would protect their pups from an aggressive intruder barking and charging into their home. Respect. Thanks!
