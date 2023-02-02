When a boat capsized on Lake Pueblo last May, the lives of 13 were put at risk. Thanks to heroic acts by responding park rangers, 11 of those individuals survived.
Park rangers Joe Portteus and Seth Herndon have each been given a 'Life Saving Award' for their actions at Lake Pueblo State Park on May 29, 2022.
Upon receiving an emergency report that a boat carrying many people had capsized on turbulent, wind-blown waters, the two rangers were sent to the scene.
When they arrived, Portteus and Herndon found that 12 victims could be seen in the frigid water, at risk of drowning and getting hypothermia.
Portteus maneuvered the boat around the rough waters, while Herndon started to pull people aboard. Portteus also helped to grab people when he could.
When all was said and done, 11 of the 12 victims discovered by the rangers would survive, including a four-year-old who was unresponsive before Portteus helped get water out of their breathing way.
It's clear that many more people could have died without the quick response of these park rangers. Once victims were safely aboard the rangers' boat, many were so hypothermic that they were unable to move.
It was later reported that 13 people were on the boat when it capsized, including eight children and five adults. One of the deceased victims was recovered by responding crews and pronounced dead at the scene, with another victim found about 36 hours later.
The 'Life Saving Award' given to rangers involved with the rescue is a part of Colorado Parks and Wildlife's annual awarding process.
"The awards are given annually to officers and rangers who demonstrate exceptional service and exemplify the qualities of commitment to preserving and enhancing Colorado's natural resources, wildlife and state parks, as well as a deep knowledge and expertise in biology, science, social mores, leadership, law enforcement and park or wildlife management," said Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
