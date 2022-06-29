According to Denver Police, 32-year-old Javin Odegard was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday night in the area of Denver's 6th Avenue and Fox Street.
The driver remained on scene following the crash with no charges filed at this time. Details regarding what caused the accident, including who was at fault, are vague, though the investigation continues.
The deceased cyclist was also involved in a highly publicized 2016 wreck in which he was struck by an SUV that fled the scene, also in Denver. As a result of that collision, Odegard was hospitalized with serious injuries, quoted as saying "I'm just lucky I'm alive."
A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover medical expenses and funeral costs. It has raised closed to $10,000 of a $25,000 goal at time of publishing.
The GoFundMe page states that Odegard was killed "while doing what he loved most, riding his bike." The page also states that he is remembered as a kind soul and uplifting person.
"For those that did not [know him], Javin was a metal head, bike lover, food enjoyer, brother, uncle, son, and friend. He loved to travel and enthusiastically enjoyed learning about other cultures. He loved to take his tortoise on walks in their matching Adidas outfits. A true Denver native, he loved this city and the people in it," reads the page.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
