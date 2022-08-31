If you're an avid outdoorsperson in Colorado that's also active on social media, there's a good chance you've seen photos of Henry and Baloo – better known as the dog and cat that have been the face of the 'Henry the Colorado Dog' Instagram account for years. Owners Andre Sibilsky and Cynthia Bennett have made hundreds of post to the account, capturing the hiking life of their Insta-famous pets.
Following the death of Henry due to cancer in March, the family was devastated, ultimately deciding to adopt a new dog named Pan to keep their adventurous cat Baloo company. Adorable posts of Baloo and Pan enjoying an outdoorsy life together can now be found on the account, which has more than two million followers. The couple hopes these new posts will help keep the memory of Henry alive.
Adopting a new pet to keep Baloo company wasn't the only thing the couple did following Henry's death – they also started 'The Henry & Baloo Foundation,' which seeks to preserve land in the American West.
Sibilsky told Denver 7 that the ultimate goal is to preserve 1,000 acres to expand the wildlife corridor, with the couple hopeful they'll be able to purchase their first piece of land this year.
"With your help, the Henry & Baloo Foundation will work to save and preserve as many forests, rivers, and canyons as possible," reads the website related to the effort. "Our goal is to conserve land, protecting it and the wildlife that calls it home from changing governments and corporate interests. Land can't be created, so it's crucial we preserve the little we have left."
Find out more about this effort on the official website here and find the related Instagram page here.
