Popular rock band Aerosmith is set to make a stop in Colorado during what's expected to be their final tour as a group.
According to a social media post from the band, Aerosmith will be hitting the Ball Arena on November 19 with special guest The Black Crowes during their 'Peace Out' farewell tour.
Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale on Friday at 10 AM on TicketMaster.com.
Aerosmith is best known for hits like Dream On, Walk This Way, and Love in an Elevator.
