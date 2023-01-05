Are you a fan of the strange, wacky, and bizarre? You might want to check out this year's schedule of 'Adulti-verse' events, set to take place at Denver's popular Meow Wolf Convergence Station destination.
Each event has a special theme, closed to those under 21 due to the sale of alcoholic beverages on-site.
Events last from 5 PM to 10 PM, often complete with music, special activities, and shows. Tickets cost about $50 per person.
Find the schedule, along with the description of each event as provided by Meow Wolf, below:
1/5/2023: Space Rodeo
"Saddle up your trusty rocket, and dust off your moon boots! We're having a night of intergalactic rodeo fun. Lasso your favorite critter on C Street. Test your skills at our barrel races. Sip a sarsaparilla under the stars in Numina. Dress to impress in your finest spacey western wear while line dancing in our alien worlds."
2/1/2023: A Love Story
"The ultimate date night! Cosmic romance is in the air at Convergence Station, or maybe it's just a particularly steamy memory storm…"
3/1/2023: Cryptids + Mystics
"Yetis, Nessie, and Sasquatch, oh my! The citizens of the Convergence believe in magic… and in you! Do you believe? Regale us with your stories while sipping some truth juice."
4/5/2023: Emo-Verse
"Rock out and get sad. Paint your nails black. Grab your beanie and scarf and let's dance the night away to our favorite emo, goth, and indie songs. So raise a glass to the beaten & the damned and remind the world that WE ARE NOT OKAYYYYYYYYYYYYYY."
5/3/2023: Time Travels
"Switch gears from the mundane and embark on a splendid steampunk adventure inside The Convergence, a plane of quantum travel."
6/7/2023: Local-verse
"Support your local multiverse. We'll be highlighting all things local from bands, art, and more."
9/6/2023: Drag-A-Verse
"Come kiki at The Convergence. Get dusted and get ready for this eleganza extravaganza."
10/4/2023: Spooky-Verse
"Wander in the realms of the wonderfully weird as we celebrate this spooktacular season at Convergence Station."
11/1/2023: Jam-A-Verse
"Jam out to vibey tunes within the 6th dimension of Numina. Poke around for unique art on C Street, used to be the heart of town. Sit in on a DJ sesh within the four worlds of The Convergence."
12/6/2023: Winter Ball
"A Night to Remember to Remember! It’s a winter prom - Meow Wolf style. Don’t forget the intergalactic corsage!"
Known for its creative and immersive art exhibits, Convergence Station is a one-of-a-kind stop in the Mile High City. Find out more about the unique Meow Wolf destination in Denver here.
