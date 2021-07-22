Colorado Parks and Wildlife took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that they had rescued a tiny flammulated owlet in the area of Wetmore, located south of Cañon City.
The owlet was recovered from a road and sent to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo. This is a preserve and education center that operates with the goal of connecting the local community to nature.
With a weight of just two ounces, a flammulated owl is roughly the size of a fist when its wings are tucked, making it one of the smallest owl species. That being said, this owl's wingspan is about 16 inches wide while in flight, allowing them to move quickly in their pursuit of insects to eat.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, these tiny forest-dwelling creatures migrate to Colorado from Mexico.
Learn more about this species of owl here.
