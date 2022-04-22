Have window wells? Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding you to keep them covered to help keep animals out.
According to a recent CPW tweet, the Castle Rock Police Department has responded to multiple reports of fox kits found in window wells around town. Presumably, the animals are seeking to use the window well as a den.
This can present a dangerous situation, due to the proximity of the wild animals to human life and due to how close interaction can diminish a wild animal's natural fear of humans. Keeping a distance from wildlife is important, as it reduces the chance of a negative interaction that may result in an animal getting euthanized.
In addition to how a window well can be an inviting space for growing young, it can also pose a hazard to wildlife passing through. Smaller animals can become stuck in window wells, while their larger animals can come crashing through them (seriously, check out this moose that ended up trapped in a Breckenridge basement).
There's a simple solution to most wildlife-related window well problems – a window well cover. And there are a ton of companies around Colorado that specialize in this product, like Colorado's Finest Window Well Covers in Colorado Springs and Denver Window Well Covers... in Denver.
If you live in a part of Colorado where wildlife is regularly passing through your yard, it's important to take steps to reduce the likelihood of any interaction and to implement measures that can help keep wildlife safe. That includes getting window well covers, if needed.
I know, I know... I keep tell you to buy new things to help save the animals. Curious if your fence is wildlife-safe? Check out this article here.
(1) comment
Well, it is not just baby animals but people too! A friend of ours a few years ago fell into a window well after losing her balance and fell head first into theirs! It was not a pretty picture I can tell that! She was upside down before her hubby could see what happened as he was looking the other way when she fell!She couldn't speak or anything so no one saw what happened to her! she was lucky not to break her neck! He grandson who is not right in his head saw it all happen but did not know what to do or say! ln case you are wondering it took almost five minutes before hubby realized she was even gone and then started looking around! He went to call ambulance and she was not good for a while for a good reason but has full recovered now! They sealed it iup with chicken wire can you believe that!?True story too! We could not believe they put chicken wire on it either! Jess
