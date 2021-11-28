During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, dogs were being adopted at near unprecedented levels in Colorado leaving many shelters completely empty.
Some people used their time in quarantine as an opportunity to bring a furry friend into their lives. But as the haste of more normal times has begun to return, some shelters in Colorado are seeing above average pet return rates.
The Moms and Mutts Colorado Rescue for Pregnant and Nursing Dogs (MAMCO) is an organization that shelters dogs in a system of foster homes rather than a facility.
"We understand that surrendering a pet is an emotional and difficult thing to do. We also understand that sometimes circumstances change and an adopted dog may need to be returned. We are not here to judge, condemn, or criticize. We love dogs, but we also love people!" the organization's website reads.
Although MAMCO, like many shelters, expect surrenders every year they are experiencing a higher than normal pet return rate.
According to a report by FOX 31, 163 returns have been made this year to MAMCO. Most of which were originally adopted in 2020.
MAMCO Executive Director Aron Jones told FOX 31 that most of the time pets are returned because of a change in the human's life, not because they did anything wrong.
The Dumb Friends League in Denver is also experiencing a high volume of surrenders, the report said. In fact, in October the shelter announced that it is 'filled to capacity' and is seeking to find homes for nearly 300 animals.
“We know Denver is a community full of people who love pets,” said Dr. Apryl Steele, President and CEO of the Dumb Friends League in a news release.
“If you’re in a position to bring a new pet into your family, now is a great time, and your choice will have more impact than ever. We can’t do this critical work without your help," she said.
On the other side of the spectrum, the Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region is seeing a more average number of returns according to the organization's Director of Marketing and Communications Colette Bradley.
"We are seeing numbers closer to 2019, which is our metric for normal at this point," Bradley said.
If you are interested in adopting a pet, it is important to consider the long term responsibilities. Pets take time, money and priority, and an adoption should not be entered lightly.
