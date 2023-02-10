Denver International Airport and the Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) hosted their 8th annual 'DIA Puppy Bowl' on Friday, with this year's fiercely adorable competitors being adoptable beginning on Saturday, according to a news release from the airport.
This year's Puppy Bowl was held at the Center of Jeppesen Terminal, near arrivals, between 10 AM and noon on Friday.
The event pits the puppies against each other in friendly competitions like races and tug of wars. The program was created to encourage Coloradans to consider adopting pets from their local animal shelters.
To see the adoptable players and the other dogs that DAS has available visit their website here.
In case you missed it, find a replay of the big game below:
