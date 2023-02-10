Photo Courtesy: Denver International Airport

DIA Puppy Bowl 2020

Photo Courtesy: Denver International Airport 

 Peter Scott Barta

Denver International Airport and the Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) hosted their 8th annual 'DIA Puppy Bowl' on Friday, with this year's fiercely adorable competitors being adoptable beginning on Saturday, according to a news release from the airport. 

This year's Puppy Bowl was held at the Center of Jeppesen Terminal, near arrivals, between 10 AM and noon on Friday. 

The event pits the puppies against each other in friendly competitions like races and tug of wars. The program was created to encourage Coloradans to consider adopting pets from their local animal shelters. 

Photo Courtesy: Denver International Airport

Photo Courtesy: Denver International Airport 

To see the adoptable players and the other dogs that DAS has available visit their website here

In case you missed it, find a replay of the big game below: 

 STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.