A free solo rock climber that took a fatal fall in Colorado's Eldorado Canyon State Park has been identified as 31-year-old Scott Dewey, of Golden.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, Dewey took an unroped fall from Rincon Rock while alone and was found without any gear aside from a chalk bag and climbing shoes. A report from Climbing.com states that search and rescue crews found no obvious signs of rockfall or broken holds at the scene, also noting that the mission was conducted during visibility-limiting nighttime conditions.
Dewey's body was found by four climbers that happened to be in the area, though the climbers did not hear or see the fall. When the climbers found Dewey, he was unconscious and not breathing, without a pulse. It remains unclear exactly when the fall occurred, though signs point to it being relatively recent compared to when he was found.
Scott Dewey was an active member of the Mountain Project website, with a number of free solo ascents marked as 'ticked' on his page, including several in Eldorado Canyon State Park. One route that he had reportedly repeated frequently on Rincon Wall during September 2021 was 'Over and Out,' a 5.8-rated route that's typically climbed in trad climbing-style with two pitches. Emerald City was another route on Rincon Wall that Dewey had soloed within a month of his death, this one rated as 5.9.
Originally from Salina, Oklahoma, according to his Facebook page, his sister, Sara Dewey, described him as "a truly free-spirited, incredible soul [...] to be missed by so many" in a post on Facebook made after his death.
Condolences go out to those impacted by Dewey's death.
Eldorado Canyon State Park is located near Boulder, Colorado.
