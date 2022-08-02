CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination."
Though many Colorado fans hear the word 'Grand' and think Grand County of northern Colorado, home to Winter Park Resort and the western entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, the 'Grand' in this 'Grand Valley' refers to a place found in an entirely different part of the state – the far west.
A region found on the Western Slope, Grand Valley contains the cities of Grand Junction, Palisade, and Fruita. It's known for its outdoor recreation, wine, and scenic views, with a trip here is sure to please an adventurous traveler or a traveler looking to relax. Visitors should be sure not to skip a trip to Colorado National Monument.
Read more of what CNN Travel had to say about Grand Valley here.
