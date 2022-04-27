Accessing Rocky Mountain National Park is about to get more expensive for many visitors headed to the iconic Colorado destination.
According to Rocky Mountain National Park officials, one-day vehicle pass fees are set to increase from $25 to $30 on May 27. The park says the fees are needed to help improve the space and maintain high-quality services. The seven-day pass price of $35 per week will not change, nor will the annual $70 per year pass.
One interesting aspect of this change is how close it brings the pricing of the single-day and seven-day pass. With just a $5 difference between the two, it's possible that many visitors may opt to purchase the multi-day pass, increasing the frequency of multi-day trips.
Timed-entry reservations will be required in Rocky Mountain National Park during peak tourism season this year, starting on the same day prices increase –May 27. This would mean that those purchasing multi-day passes would still need to make entry reservations for each day they plan to visit.
Camping fees are also set to increase in upcoming months, with winter campground fees set to rise from $20 to $30 per night, starting on October 12. Summer campground fees are set to increase from $30 to $35 per night the following year. Group site campground fees will also increase $10 at each pricing tier, making new costs $50, $60, and $70, depending on the space. The Longs Peak Campground fees will not increase as additional amenities are not present at this location.
According to the park, they fielded 264 formal comments about the change, most of which were said to express support for increased fees, many of which cited the importance of park maintenance and resource protection. Many of those in opposition of the changes cited affordability concerns.
Under the current structure, 80 percent of entrance fees go to the park where they were collected, with 20 percent distributed throughout the National Park System.
Some of the projects taking place in Rocky Mountain National Park that are currently being funded by these fees include hazardous tree mitigation, trail repair and improvements, campsite improvements, bear management, and the restoration of the historic rock walls along Trail Ridge road.
Roughly 3.3 million people visited the park in 2020, with roughly 4.4 million visiting the park in 2021. It's estimated that the 3.3 million visitors in 2020 spent $224 million in surrounding 'gateway' communities, not to mention the labor income and other means of economic output that their trip to the Rocky Mountain National Park area supported. Visitor spending data for 2021 hasn't been released yet, but it's likely the total amount spent will be much higher given the massive uptick in visitation.
(1) comment
So our parks (like everything else) are becoming exclusive only to those who can afford them.
