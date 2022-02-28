Silverton is accessible again after closures on nearby mountain roads cut off the remote Colorado town to travelers for more than 24 hours.
At about 11:15 AM on Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that a 3-mile closure along Highway 550 between Ouray and Silverton had been lifted following snow removal. There are now no remaining closures along Highway 550, with other portions of the road already having been reopened.
Due to heavy snow and increased avalanche risk, Highway 550 closed north of Silverton on Tuesday night last week, with the road closing south of the town the following morning. Red Mountain Pass, Coal Bank Pass, and Molas Pass all closed, cutting off the town.
Read more about this prior closure here.
Silverton, Colorado is a small town of about 700 people in the heart of southwest Colorado's San Juan Mountains. It's well-known among winter sport enthusiasts for being home to an expert-level ski area called Silverton Mountain.
Find additional updates on the Colorado Department of Transportation website.
