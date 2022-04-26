The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control recently released their 2022 Wildfire Preparedness report, which detailed what they expect during upcoming months in terms of fire conditions and firefighting response.
The report predicts that dry conditions will continue for at least a few months, with above-normal potential for large wildfires spreading across southern Colorado in May and across the entire state by June. The dangerous conditions are, in part, the result of a lengthy drought, which has continued to intensify since last July. It doesn't help that snowpack is currently at about 83 percent of the to-date median statewide, roughly the same as the same date last year.
The wildfire preparedness report specifies that conditions are expected to be warmer and drier than the norm in Colorado through July, though there is a possibility for a monsoon to develop in the western half of the state during the end of that period.
Overall forest health and fuel conditions are also of concern, in addition to the general dryness. Areas with beetle kill may prove to be particularly problematic.
According to experts cited by the report, wildfire risk in the West is expected to keep getting worse, as it has for several decades. Nine of the largest 20 wildfires ever recorded in Colorado have taken place since 2018, with all 20 occurring since 2001. As people continue to build deeper into wildland, the risk to human life will likely increase.
According to the report, "Colorado is expected to experience a five-fold increase in acres burned by 2050," with the number of homes in the urban-wildland interface to hit 720,000, up from 300,000, by 2030.
During what will likely be a very dangerous spring and summer, crews will be utilizing a state-of-the-art aircraft-mounted infrared detection system to help locate new fires. This system was responsible for finding 205 fires in 2021, 38 of which were spotted on a single day in August.
Spotting fires early will be key to a rapid initial response, a strategy that the Division of Fire Prevention and Control is also hoping to utilize. The plan will be to hit new fires hard and fast, with additional resources from the state.
The annual report also proposes potential improvements to the firefighting infrastructure that could come in the future, including a 24/7 dispatching coordination center at the state level, enhanced opportunities for firefighter training, increased use of data in the decision-making process, and a risk reduction initiative. Other improvements may eventually include permanent aviation facilities and better investigative resources.
It's looking like a dangerous fire year is ahead for Colorado and if dryness continues, any month may bring risk. Information about fire bans can be obtained from the local sheriff's office or forest service, while weather alerts can be found on the National Weather Service website.
