While -52° wind chills are expected in parts of Colorado later this week, this weekend will bring a warm-up with a high likelihood of above-norm temperatures into the start of January.
Medium-range forecast mapping from the National Weather Service looking 6 to 10 days out and then 8 to 14 days out shows that a large portion of the American West will likely be warmer than the norm from December 25 through at least January 2. Mapping also shows a good chance of above-norm precipitation during this time.
The prediction of above-norm precipitation aligns with a different "experimental" forecasting map produced by the National Weather Service that shows a slight risk of heavy snow in western Colorado from December 27 to December 31.
While this week will be painfully frigid across much of the state from Wednesday evening to Friday morning, know that warmer times are likely on the way.
Don't care about temperatures. We need PRECIPITATION. Only idiots don't understand we get pretty much all of our water in the winter. We need feet and feet of snowpack.
There needs to be an across the board policy for all of Colorado to ensure that dogs are are safe from weather. People treat their furniture better than the they treat their pets.
And some people treat their pets better than they treat their fellow human beings!
Across the board policy?? I'm all for.animals... but go back to CA with that stupidity. The scumbags that don't take care of their animals don't give a *** about laws, so give it a break.
