Around 200 dogs were recently found on a single property in a "horrible hoarding situation" in Colorado, according to a recent Facebook post from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR)
Roughly 70 to 100 of the dogs were still inside the home when HSPPR was contacted for assistance. The shelter, however, only had the resources to take in 15 of the dogs. The others are headed to other shelters and animal care facilities.
According to officials, the rescued dogs are not yet available for adoption, as crews work to access their medical needs.
"As you can imagine, these dogs are pretty under-socialized, and we are still assessing their medical condition. It will be a slow process moving them through the shelter, but we are here for them and know you are too. Hoarding situations like this are overwhelming. A large intake of dogs can be very depleting to our resources," the post reads.
The shelter is currently taking donations to help pay for the cost of caring for the dogs.
(2) comments
Poor things
I hope the owners were charged. They belong in jail.
