On Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured and relocated an abandoned moose calf that had been bedding in front of businesses and on porches in downtown Grand Lake. People had reportedly been petting and feeding the yearling, something that can reduce the moose's fear of humans and result in a potentially dangerous interaction.
"Several reports stated the yearling was being fed and petted by humans. Wildlife officers were able to find the yearling near a residence. Based on its comfort level around humans, they decided to relocate the yearling to a remote location outside of town," a release on the incident said.
When the wildlife officers were called to the yearling they ultimately relocated, they were already downtown responding to the report of two moose on 'the Boardwalk.' During that incident, they witnessed people getting dangerously close to a mother and yearling and could also spot evidence that illegal feeding had taken place.
“Moose are common in Grand Lake throughout the year. It’s not uncommon to see them on or near the Grand Avenue Boardwalk, and the swim beach at Grand Lake,” said District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund in a news release.
"Caution and common sense can go a long way in preventing injury or death to humans and wildlife," Rockshund said
Though beautiful, moose can be very aggressive, making it important to give them space. In fact, there were five recorded moose attacks against humans last year in Colorado and one incident that left a dog dead.
"We cannot stress this enough. Moose, especially calves, are not pets. The best and the only way to view them is from a safe distance." the release said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Some people are unteachable.
It's called wildlife for a reason!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.