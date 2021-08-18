A chance to experience Colorado culture in the form of music, food, and art, A Taste of Colorado, hosted on Denver's 16th Street Pedestrian Mall, is an event that can't be missed.
Free to attend, A Taste of Colorado takes place on Labor Day Weekend, from September 4 to September 6, with festivities starting at 10 AM.
According to the event website, the event will feature "over 50 ways to savor the flavors of Colorado," free performances from Colorado musicians, and the Urban Art Adventure Walk.
While the event typically takes place each year at Civic Center Park, the location switch will have it taking over the streets of Downtown Denver in a few short weeks. Expect crowds to show up full of Denver and Colorado pride.
Find out more on the event website. It's a Mile High event you won't want to miss.
