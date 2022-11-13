Lighthouse Denver, the art space known for its stunning immersive art exhibits, will be featuring floor-to-ceiling digital displays of famous paintings from the Impressionist Period later this month.
Impressionism is a painting style that was popularized in France during the late 19th century. The technique combines realism with the stylistic depictions of light, color, and deliberately visible brush strokes.
"In the wake of reaching over 5 million tickets sold to Immersive Van Gogh across North America and the opening of Immersive Frida Kahlo to tremendous acclaim in eight cities, Lighthouse Immersive has shifted its focus to the Impressionist Movement of the late 19th century with Immersive Monet & The Impressionists: a tantalizing exploration of the radical artists that shook up the art world in an attempt to capture both the transient nature of beauty, and the timeless beauty of nature," a news release said.
The exhibit will be featuring the art of acclaimed painters like Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Edgar Degas.
"The Impressionists were radicals that shook up the art world in the 19th century. Striving to capture the ever-elusive effects of sunlight and movement in expressive brushstrokes, they captured both the transient nature of beauty, and the timeless beauty of nature," the exhibit's description reads.
The exhibit will be open from November 18 until January 8, and tickets will cost $35 each. Visit www.immersivemonet.com for more information.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.