A new opportunity for Colorado golfers who are looking to up their driving game has just been announced, and is set to open at an unlikely location— Coors Field.
Upper Deck Golf, a company that tours to baseball stadiums across the country, is bringing golf to the stadium for a limited time this fall.
"The Colorado Rockies announced today that Upper Deck Golf is coming to Coors Field Oct. 21-23, giving fans the exclusive opportunity to play a round of golf from the third deck inside the ballpark," a news release from the Major Baseball League (MLB) said.
Participants are asked to sign up online to reserve a tee time, and are able to select either standard tickets or VIP tickets.
A standard ticket costs $84.99 per person, and includes a round of golf, a complimentary set of golf balls, access to a clubhouse bar, golfing challenges, and special stadium access.
A VIP ticket includes all the same perks as the standard, plus extra golf balls, free entry to a putting challenge, free entry to a chipping challenge, and complimentary food and beverages. Prices have not yet been announced.
Tee times will be opened for public bookings on September 14, according to officials.
For more information, visit the Upper Deck Golf website, here.
