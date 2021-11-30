Following the success of its first digital art instillation that took visitors on a tour of the works of Vincent Van Gogh, Lighthouse Denver has announced its next big exhibit — 'Frida: Immersive Dream.'
Iconic surrealist painter Frida Kahlo's art will come to life in 2022, with floor to ceiling digital displays of her most famous paintings like 'Two Fridas' and 'Wounded Deer.'
"As you stroll through the Lighthouse Immersive gallery, you will see the Mexico-born artist’s work come to life on a grand scale and discover the people, events, and obstacles that made her the extraordinary woman she was. The mesmerizing, large-scale projections, accompanied by a ravishing musical score, will sweep you up as you encounter Frida as never before," the exhibit's description reads.
The huge exhibit offers 500,000 cubic feet of digital art, and projected videos.
“In this piece, we will chase Frida’s world, always in motion,” said digital artist Massimiliano Siccardi, “We will discover her tenderness and hostilities by taking in her observations and fantasies. Our hope is that viewers will let themselves be penetrated by Frida’s stories, and in so doing, live vicariously through her."
The exhibit will open in March and run through May. Its located at the Lighthouse Denver (formerly Regency Hotel) just west of the River North Art District.
Tickets will cost $39.99 and can be purchased here.
