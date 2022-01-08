Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado

Photo credit: AndreyKrav. File photo. (iStock)

 AndreyKrav

Though the year is young, the Pepsi Center concert schedule is already coming together with some of the biggest names in music. 

Here's at concerts scheduled and the Pepsi Center as of January 8:

  • Jan. 27—Tool 
  • Feb. 2—Ghost, Volbeat & Twin Temple 
  • Feb. 9—Bad Bunny
  • Feb. 16—Kacey Musgraves
  • Feb. 21—Monsta X
  • March 3—TobyMac
  • March 9—Celine Dio
  • March 15—Dua Lipa
  • March 16Justin Bieber
  • March 19—Billie Eilish
  • March 27John Mayer
  • March 29Tyler The Creator 
  • April 11—Journey & Toto
  • April 25—Deftones & Gojira
  • May 12Morgan Wallen 
  • June 7Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers
  • June 10—New Kids On The Block, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue
  • June 24Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow & Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs 
  • June 29Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire
  • July 8REO Speedwagon, Styx & Loverboy
  • Aug. 21—Swedish House Mafia
  • Aug. 31—The Killers
  • Sept. 6Roger Waters
  • Sept. 16Keith Urban
  • Sept. 19—Iron Maiden
  • Sept. 24Shawn Mendes
  • Sept. 30—My Chemical Romance

To review Ball Arena COVID-19 rules before purchasing tickets, visit their website here

(2) comments

peoplearestupid
peoplearestupid

FIRST, it hasn't been PEPSI CENTER for at least 8 months. SECOND, learn how to spell Celine Dion. THIRD, Sheryl Crow is no longer on the ticket. Fourth, please find a new job cuz you suck at this one!

Report Add Reply
Nikolazar
Nikolazar

Sorry, but it's not Pepsi Center anymore. You have it as Ball Arena at the end of the article.

Report Add Reply

