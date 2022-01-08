Though the year is young, the Ball Arena, previously known as the Pepsi Center, concert schedule is already coming together with some of the biggest names in music.
Here's a look at concerts scheduled at Ball Arena as of January 8:
- Jan. 27—Tool
- Feb. 2—Ghost, Volbeat & Twin Temple
- Feb. 9—Bad Bunny
- Feb. 16—Kacey Musgraves
- Feb. 21—Monsta X
- March 3—TobyMac
- March 9—Celine Dion
- March 15—Dua Lipa
- March 16—Justin Bieber
- March 19—Billie Eilish
- March 27—John Mayer
- March 29—Tyler The Creator
- April 11—Journey & Toto
- April 25—Deftones & Gojira
- May 12—Morgan Wallen
- June 7—Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers
- June 10—New Kids On The Block, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue
- June 24—Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow & Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
- June 29—Santana & Earth, Wind and Fire
- July 8—REO Speedwagon, Styx & Loverboy
- Aug. 21—Swedish House Mafia
- Aug. 31—The Killers
- Sept. 6—Roger Waters
- Sept. 16—Keith Urban
- Sept. 19—Iron Maiden
- Sept. 24—Shawn Mendes
- Sept. 30—My Chemical Romance
To review Ball Arena COVID-19 rules before purchasing tickets, visit their website here.
FIRST, it hasn't been PEPSI CENTER for at least 8 months. SECOND, learn how to spell Celine Dion. THIRD, Sheryl Crow is no longer on the ticket. Fourth, please find a new job cuz you suck at this one!
Sorry, but it's not Pepsi Center anymore. You have it as Ball Arena at the end of the article.
