As storms continue to hit Colorado, large amounts of hail are being reported in the Centennial Area.
Larry Ryckman, Editor of the Colorado Sun, took to Twitter to share footage of hail piling up on a outdoor deck at around 1:30 PM on Friday, followed by the description "one foot drift already." The video was reportedly taken in Centennial.
Horrendous hail in Centennial. Dangerous. #cowx pic.twitter.com/uhpHr1J3nz— Larry Ryckman ☀️ (@larryryckman) September 3, 2021
The National Weather Service had posted a severe thunderstorm warning in the Centennial, Parker, and Littleton area, impacting more than 500,000 people. The warning predicted winds of up to 60 miles per hour and half-dollar-size hail. This warning was set to expire at 2 PM.
Visit the National Weather Service website for up-to-date information on weather alerts.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.