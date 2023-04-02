Another April Fool's Day has come and gone, and this year some Colorado organizations got in on the fun—did you get fooled?
Denver International Airport sent out a press release bright and early on April 1, outlining its plans to build a 250-foot tall Ferris wheel, called "The Red Eye", at a former toll plaza.
"The former toll plaza on Peña Boulevard has been unoccupied for more than 20 years. After looking into numerous ways to utilize the space, a plan to install a Ferris wheel was born. Following demolition of the toll plaza, which will occur over the next six months, The Red Eye will take about a year and a half to construct and is anticipated to open in spring of 2025." the release said.
Those that clicked the link at the bottom of the release to "be the first in line" were met with a pop-up message that read:
"April Fools! Maybe someday we'll have a Ferris wheel. In the meantime, enjoy our three outdoor patios, tons of local eateries, and more than 200 nonstop destinations."
Douglas County Search and Rescue also pranked their Facebook followers with "breaking news update".
"After years of planning, crying, and preparing, the State's longest and steepest zip line is opening at Devils Head! [...] When it opens, this zip line will be the longest and steepest in our State, or anywhere, for that matter," the post reads.
Plans for the "zipline" included a 13.33-mile long ride, a 3370-foot drop, and light drinks and refreshments at the end of the line.
Summit County Search and Rescue announced that they would now be responding to all SAR calls via jetpack.
"Our plan is to have 71 jet packs hanging on hooks in the bus barns we are currently using for storage while our new HQ building is under construction. When a call goes out, each of our members will be able to run into the bus barn, strap in, and take off!" the rescue group said in a Facebook post.
Boulder Parks and Recreation made a couple of April Fool's tweets announcing ludicrous town updates.
The first was to announce that they would now be recognizing “Caturdays”, cat-only Saturdays, at all city dog parks.
The second shared news of an interactive map from the Boulder’s Forestry Division that highlights trees that have been hugged too much lately.
Which of these April Fool's pranks were your favorite? Let us know in the comment section!
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(2) comments
Did the DugCo zip-line include a diaper disposal receptacle at the bottom?
I thought the “Caturdays”, cat-only Saturdays, at all city dog parks decision was great! No dog runs at dog parks on most everyone's day off?! Too funny!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.