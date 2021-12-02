Multiple cities in Colorado broke daily high temperature records on a toasty Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The Pueblo branch of the NWS announced that Pueblo reached 73 degrees Fahrenheit at about 12:30 PM, pushing it ahead of the 72 degrees record for December 2, which it had previously hit in 1926, 1995, and 2003. Pueblo later reached 74 degrees.
Colorado Springs hit 71 degrees around 12:49 PM, quite a bit ahead of the previous daily high record of 68 degrees, which was last reached in 1926.
Alamosa also hit a new record daily high, reaching 59 degrees around 1:31 PM, passing a record of 58 degrees set in 1966.
Believe it or not, all of these high temperatures were predicted down to the digit. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service said that Pueblo would hit 74, that Colorado Springs would hit 71, and that Alamosa would hit 59. Exactly that happened.
Mild weather is expected to continue for a few more days in Colorado, with widespread snow expected later this month.
