According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 932 drivers were cited during the 'Click it or ticket' initiative statewide, which lasted from April 4 to April 20. Ten cases involved an improperly restrained child under the age of 15.
The initiative involved the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, and 60 law enforcement agencies.
By the end of the initiative, the most citations had been handed out by Castle Rock PD – 149. Following that agency in terms of most citations issued, Loveland PD issued 116 citations, Jefferson County SO issued 105, and Colorado Springs PD issued 71.
“Great drivers wear their seat belts because they are the best defense against impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers,” said Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Each of the 932 citations issued serves as a reminder — we want you to survive a crash! The choice to buckle up may be the one that saves your life.”
Colorado's statewide seatbelt usage is four percent lower than the national average of 90 percent, at just 86 percent. Last year, 232 unbuckled vehicle occupants died on roads around Colorado.
After 36 years of consistently using mine, I just don't feel right without it.
Hard to drive.
I know when we lived in Cortland, New York we always had on our seatbelts on and this was back in late 60's! I get so mad when I see drivers with their darn dogs on their laps and they are driving!! Who has the license for crying out loud ? This is in Canon City too! Onetime I saw a very young child sitting on parents lap while strapped in drivers seat also in Canon City!! I couldn't write done licence plate while driving not even if I had a phone!! How stupid can a parent be today anyway??Jess
