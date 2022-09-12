As urban centers continue to sprawl in Colorado, how the state should properly adjust to the recent population and housing boom continues to remain a hot topic. With Colorado's population basically doubling since the 1980s, one government study found that 86 percent (or more) of the depletion of open space, natural habitat, and farmland in Colorado over recent decades can be attributed to more people living in the state. Rasmussen Reports sought to determine how locals feel about all this growth, asking a series of questions related to the impact of development and the future of Colorado.
Perhaps the most telling question posed to the 1,024 'likely Colorado voters' that were included in the survey was one that asked whether or not a continued trend of rapid growth would be a good thing for the state. A total of 75 percent of those asked said additional rapid growth would make the state worse, with only eight percent saying this would make the state better. The remaining 17 percent felt that the growth wouldn't make much of a difference or that they weren't sure how they felt.
While these results may make it seem as if most Coloradans want to stop growth altogether, that's not necessarily true. While only seven percent of those polled said they wanted the rapid growth to continue, 31 percent said growth was fine, as long as it was occurring at a slower rate. Meanwhile, 27 percent of residents were happy with the state's population at its current level and 32 percent wanted the population to decline.
In terms of how the local government might act to slow growth, 63 percent of those polled were fine with additional restrictions in development, while 17 percent were not. It's also worth noting that 53 percent of those polled felt that a federal reduction in immigration should be a tactic used to reduce Colorado's population growth.
The survey also covered the effects of population growth, with those polled providing a clear picture of why they may feel rapid growth is problematic.
When asked if Colorado's cities, parks, neighborhoods, schools, and roads were becoming more crowded in recent years, 92 percent of residents said yes, while just three percent felt that their part of the state had become less crowded. Along the lines of crowding, 81 percent of those polled stated that more rapid growth would make traffic much worse, with only 13 percent believing that the government could make moves to accommodate these additional drivers.
There was also fear expressed about the potential of a 'mega-city' forming by 2050 – one that stretches from Colorado Springs to Denver to Fort Collins. A whopping 76 percent of those polled thought that this development would be a negative for the state.
In a question about how Colorado's natural resources should be allocated amid rising populations, 76 percent of those polled said resources should go toward supporting wildlife instead of more residents, with 70 percent of those polled feeling that water should not be diverted for additional agricultural needs associated with growth.
Overall, 61 percent of those polled felt that Colorado has already been developed too much, with 31 percent feeling as if it's developed to the point that it should and only 8 percent thinking the development has been too little.
Will this growth and development be a positive or negative to Coloradans? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.
See the full poll here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(6) comments
Our population has grown enormously. Can't blame anyone for loving Colorado and wanting to live here. Liked it better when there were a lot less people, though. Hope we can think of something to spread people out to places like the plains -- where they could use more folks.
I moved to Colorado in Spring, 1981 to accept a job. But family members had lived here since the late 1800s. I don't see the sprawl as a conservative or liberal issue. Colorado has been, and remains, a libertarian leaning state. And while there are more people here for the outdoor recreation, I can still find trails and places near the Front Range Strip that are empty, or have few people, even on summer weekends. Even better to go during the week. Sorry, I'm not revealing my secret places.
If you are not growing, you are dying.
My biggest concern is with those moving from the coasts to escape the disasters they have become and make Colorado what they left. We see it all the time. Colorado was great because of our conservative lifestyle. Look how liberal Arizona and Nevada have become. Remember why you left where you were and do not Colorado what you left!
Urban sprawl has ruined what this state was all about. Denver has gone from one of the most beautiful cities to visit to a crime ridden, overpriced, cesspool. We have reached the limit of our water sources to even consider any more population growth. But I'm sure the politicians will bury their heads like they did in Arizona, California, and Nevada and then whine when there isn't anymore water to be had. Born and raised here and so disappointed at what this state has become.
Keep Tweeting, Instgraming, and Facebooking your wonderful life in CO and watch it slowly become LA, Dallas, Phoenix etc....
I was relocated here by my employer during a time when Colorado was actually losing population (mid 80's). My prior residences were in California and New Jersey. I was thrilled with the lack of density I came from. If I had a say in this debate, I would lock the door before it got any worse. I know it isn't likely that Colorado will continue to fill up and we have likely seen the best that Colorado has to offer. Sadly new arrivals will have no way of experiencing how great it once was. We will watch government take over for the lack of common sense that used to direct our efforts. Look to all the high population areas if you doubt this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.