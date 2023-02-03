Donkey Derby Days, a celebration that has taken place in Cripple Creek for the last 91 years, may not return to the historic mountain town in 2023, according to a news release.
The Donkey Derby Days festival was created to honor the donkeys that were left behind by miners after more modern equipment replaced them, according to event officials.
"The original orphaned donkeys were adopted by the city and protected by City Ordinance. Fifteen donkeys make up the herd today and are cared for by the nonprofit all-volunteer "Two Mile High Club," established in 1932, to guarantee continued care for these beloved creatures," the release said.
Today, the donkeys roam freely in Cripple Creek from mid-May to mid-October.
Due to a drop in casino visitation since the pandemic, the City of Cripple Creek was forced to pull funding from this event, leaving the future of Donkey Derby Days hanging in the balance.
"Our donkeys need care every day. It costs approximately $2,000 per donkey annually for food, shelter with electricity, medication, veterinary, and farrier care. The Two Mile High Club partly sponsors the town celebration. Still, ultimately, it exists to care for the donkeys as they have faithfully for 91 years," the release said.
According to officials, Donkey Derby Days draws 10,000 daily visitors to the city, economically benefiting Cripple Creek and the surrounding towns of Woodland Park, Victor, Florissant, and Divide.
Pending funding, the festival would begin on August 11.
"The Newmont Mine and most of the casinos have been very supportive of our efforts," said Wendy Wood, Vice President of the Two Mile High Club in the release.
"Many of them 'sponsor' donkeys year-round. We hope others who enjoy our efforts and have fun at Donkey Derby Days will help us ensure a celebration this year by contributing financial support."
Anyone interested in making a donation to Donkey Derby Days 2023 can find more information here.
