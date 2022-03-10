Coloradans woke up to frigid temperatures on Thursday morning, with at least one measurement recording a dip that was enough to break a record that's been standing for decades.
On March 10 of 1932, temperatures in Denver hit a chilly negative three degrees. Today, temperatures in the Mile High City dropped to negative seven. With the four-degree difference, the 90-year-old daily low temperature record for the city has fallen.
The record-setting temperature was recorded at Denver International Airport, also the lowest temperature for the entire month of March since 1960.
Cold temperatures are expected to continue throughout the day, with a little bit more snow expected to fall – mostly in the southern half of the state.
It will remain very cold today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/MFxgxT3V8u— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 10, 2022
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Where's global warming when you need it? 10 days from the start of Spring and the forecasted high is 17°.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.