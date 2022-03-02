According to Alterra Mountain Company, a total of $344 million is set to be spent improving resorts that they operate around the country for the 2022-2023 ski season, $90 million of which is coming to Colorado.
This big spend pushes their five-year financial investment to more than a billion since the company was founded in 2018, best known for selling the popular Ikon Pass.
The $90 million investment in Colorado will be spent in Steamboat Springs, where the company aims to relocate the lower terminal of a lift and continue redevelopment of the 'Steamboat Square,' which is home to various food and amenity options.
With Alterra Mountain Company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, they also manage City of Denver-owned Winter Park Resort, in addition to owning Steamboat Ski Resort. Their Ikon Pass features access to other locations in the Centennial State, including Aspen Snowmass, Copper Mountain, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort.
Read more about the changes coming to Steamboat and other resorts around the country here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.